Kennedy targets gun violence in Illinois governor campaign

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

Florida authorities say a casino cruise boat catches fire near Gulf Coast in Tampa Bay area and all 50 passengers make it safely to shore amid rescue operation.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Few people running for public office have been more personally affected by gun violence than Chris Kennedy, who was a child when his father and uncle, Sen. Robert Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy, were assassinated.

Now the 54-year-old Democrat has made the issue a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor, talking often about growing up without a father and family trips to Arlington National Cemetery, and saying too many people in Chicago and elsewhere in Illinois are dealing with the same kind of pain.

The move has brought endorsements from African-American leaders, including U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush and Danny Davis, and could help Kennedy earn support in the March primary from black voters who have been disproportionately hurt by gun violence.

But it's also put him at odds with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and some others and prompted accusations of race baiting, after Kennedy said much of the violence is due to systemic disinvestment in black neighborhoods. He accused Emanuel, the former White House chief of staff, of pushing black people out of the city through a "strategic gentrification plan" that includes cutting funding for police and public schools.

"Our government needs to be held accountable for subjecting our communities to a life of crimes of survival," Kennedy told supporters. "We can reduce and control gun violence in our communities, but we need to be honest with ourselves about why it's happening."

Emanuel called the comments "hallucinatory" and said he would like to hear "ideas, not insults," while a mayoral spokesman said it was "a direct assault on one of this city's greatest strengths - our diversity."

Kennedy's other critics, including campaign rivals, called the comment hypocritical, noting he was praising Emanuel not long ago and even donated $5,000 to his campaign. The Chicago Tribune, in an editorial, called it "a cynical and divisive pitch for votes."

Kennedy is one of six Democrats seeking the party's nomination March 20 for the chance to unseat first-term Gov. Bruce Rauner, who's widely considered one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents up for re-election this fall. Among the other Democrats running are state Sen. Daniel Biss and billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker, who's scooped up endorsements from Democratic county officials and major unions, including the Illinois Education Association.

Rush and Davis, who have both lost family members to the city's violence, said they're backing Kennedy because he's put violence prevention and gun control at the top of his agenda.

Speaking at a campaign event this month at a church in a west side Chicago neighborhood where homicides have spiked in recent years, Rush said it was "the first time in my lifetime" Illinois has a gubernatorial candidate who knows how violence rips apart a family and a community. Kennedy's father was killed as he ran for president in 1968, years after John F. Kennedy's assassination.

"He understands. He gets it," Rush said. "We don't have to sit down and go over violence."

Joining them was Nate Pendleton, whose 15-year-old daughter, Hadiya, was shot and killed days after returning from President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration, and Kennedy's running mate, Ra Joy, whose 23-year-old son was fatally shot last summer, apparently by someone trying to steal his cellphone.

Chicago police recorded 650 homicides in 2017, down from the year before but still more killings than in New York City and Los Angeles combined.

Kennedy criticized Chicago officials for celebrating the decrease. He said the city is using a strategy of "selective containment" in which violence is allowed to continue in certain neighborhoods and minorities are pushed out Chicago, making the city "whiter."

He says his plan to reduce violence would include more investment in neighborhoods, reducing poverty and tougher gun control measures - an approach similar to that of his opponents.

Emanuel said he has worked to reverse the decline in the city's black population and reduce violence across Chicago.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination are regional schools superintendent Bob Daiber, activist Tio Hardiman and physician Robert Marshall. Rauner faces a GOP primary challenge from conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives.

