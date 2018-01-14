A wave of panic rattles Hawaii after false missile alert

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus led to a police chase of the vehicle that started in Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus led to a police chase of the vehicle that started in Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

Chelsea Manning will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

Chelsea Manning will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a...

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Mark Wahlberg has agreed to donate the $1.5 million he made for reshoots on the film "All the Money in the World" to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time's Up.

Mark Wahlberg has agreed to donate the $1.5 million he made for reshoots on the film "All the Money in the World" to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time's Up.

(George F. Lee /The Star-Advertiser via AP). Hawaii Gov. David Ige and Maj. Gen. Joe Logan were on hand for a press conference at Civil Defense at Diamond Head Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, following the false alarm issued of a missile launch on Hawaii. A ...

(AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher). Richard Ing, a Honolulu attorney, is photographed as he joked it was probably someone's last day on the job Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, when Hawaii emergency management officials mistakenly sent an alert that a ballisti...

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). Diamond Head, an extinct volcanic crater, and high-rises are seen in Honolulu on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mis...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). This smartphone screen capture shows a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency system on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

(George F. Lee /The Star-Advertiser via AP). Vern Miyagi, Administrator, HEMA, left, and Hawaii Gov. David Ige addressed the media Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, during a press conference at the Hawaii Emergency Management Center at Diamond Head Saturday ...

By CALEB JONES and AUDREY McAVOY



HONOLULU (AP) - The second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack left islanders shaken after an emergency alert warning of an imminent strike sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones.

For nearly 40 minutes people waited. Then came the second mobile alert: someone hit the wrong button, there was no missile.

Some people abandoned cars on the highway and others gathered in the interiors of their homes to wait for what seemed like the inevitable, a blast that would cause widespread death and destruction.

The message sent statewide just after 8 a.m. Saturday read: "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's administrator, Vern Miyagi, said he took responsibility for the mistake. He said officials would study the error to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The state adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Joe Logan, said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday. And Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said on social media the panel would launch an investigation.

The backlash from lawmakers was swift.

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said the system Hawaii residents have been told to rely on failed miserably.

"Clearly, government agencies are not prepared and lack the capacity to deal with emergency situations," he said in a statement.

Hawaii U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted the false alarm was "totally inexcusable."

"There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process," he wrote.

"This false alert is detrimental to the integrity and trust of the emergency management system," said state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat about 10 minutes after the initial alert, but that didn't reach people who aren't on the social media platform. A mobile alert informing of the false alarm didn't reach cellphones until about 40 minutes later.

Many people said they are resigned to the fact that there is little they can actually do if a missile was to be launched toward the remote island chain, especially with only about 15 minutes of warning time for a strike from North Korea.

Joseph Kira was home with his kids when the alert came. His wife was at the gym.

"My wife was going ballistic," he said. "At that point, you just pray and find God, I guess."

With the threat of missiles from North Korea on people's minds, the state reintroduced the Cold War-era warning siren tests last month that drew international attention. But there were problems there, too.

Even though the state says nearly 93 percent of the islands' 386 sirens worked properly during the December test, 12 mistakenly played an ambulance siren. In the tourist hub of Waikiki, the sirens were barely audible, prompting officials to add more sirens there and reposition ones already in place.

Mary Hirose was with her children at an ice skating arena in Honolulu when the alert came.

"Here, there is nothing you can do," she said. So, she grabbed her four children held them close, listened to the news and hoped for the best.

She questioned why it took civil defense so long to send out the all-clear and why they tweeted before sending a mobile push alert.

Hawaii officials apologized repeatedly and said the alert was sent when someone hit the live alert button instead of an internal test button during a shift change.

"Today is a day that most of us will never forget," said Hawaii Gov. David Ige. "A day when many in our community thought that our worst nightmare might actually be happening. A day when many frantically tried to think about the things that they would do if a ballistic missile launch would happen."

The agency did not have a plan for a false alarm in place, officials said.

Ige called the mistake unacceptable

"I am sorry for the pain and confusion it caused," he said. "I, too, am extremely upset about this."

On the H-3, a major highway north of Honolulu, vehicles sat empty after panicked drivers ran to a nearby tunnel for shelter, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Workers at a golf club huddled in a kitchen fearing the worst.

Professional golfer Colt Knost, staying at Waikiki Beach during a PGA Tour event, said "everyone was panicking" in the lobby of his hotel.

"Everyone was running around like, 'What do we do?'" he said.

The White House said President Donald Trump, at his private club in Florida, was briefed on the false alert. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said it "was purely a state exercise."

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Kelleher and Doug Ferguson in Honolulu; Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska; Jim Anderson in Denver; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, and Tom Strong in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.