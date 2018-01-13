Silver Alert Issued For Nowata Man

Nowata police have issued a silver alert for an 85-year-old Nowata man.

Police say Howard Scott was last seen driving southbound on Highway 169 in Nowata in a black 2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch with a tan bottom stripe; OK plate: GLZ143.

The Nowata Police Department Facebook page said he was last seen wearing blue overalls, a maroon cowboy shirt, and blue jacket.

Police say Scott has been missing since 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Scott was under proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.