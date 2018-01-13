Westbrook Leads Thunder Past Hornets, 101-91

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-91 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.More >>
The Thunder looks to snap a three-game losing skid Saturday against the Hornets.More >>
Yankuba Sima's rebound tip-in with six seconds remaining lifted Oklahoma State to a dramatic 65-64 comeback victory over Texas on Saturday.More >>
