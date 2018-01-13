Sima, Oklahoma State Pull Out Comeback Win Over Texas

Yankuba Sima's rebound tip-in with six seconds remaining lifted Oklahoma State to a dramatic 65-64 comeback victory over Texas on Saturday.More >>
Mike Gundy will be looking for his fifth defensive coordinator in 13 years.
For the sixth time in 10 weeks, Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean and Johns Take The guys talk Defensive Coordinators, the Thunder breaking their three game losing streak, OU and OSU basketball.
Christopher Bell won the Chili Bowl for the second consecutive year, taking command after Kyle Larson's engine appeared to fail as the two raced for the lead.
Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-91 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.
