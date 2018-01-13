Sima, Oklahoma State Pull Out Comeback Win Over Texas

Yankuba Sima's rebound tip-in with six seconds remaining lifted Oklahoma State to a dramatic 65-64 comeback victory over Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State outscored Texas 15-2 over the final 5:39 to pull out the unlikely triumph.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 17 points and Brandon Averette had 11 points in his first start of the season for the Cowboys (12-5, 2-3 Big 12).

Eric Davis Jr. scored 18 points, while Dylan Osetowski had 12 points and nine rebounds for Texas (11-6, 2-3).

Texas appeared to be in control of the game throughout the second half, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of it until the late Oklahoma State surge.

The Longhorns went up 62-50 when Matt Coleman knocked down a free throw with 5:55 remaining, but the Cowboys responded with a crucial 13-0 run over the next three minutes. When Tavarius Shine sank a long jump shot from the right baseline with 3:12 to go, it put OSU ahead 63-62, their first lead since early in the first half.

Osetowski's layup with 1:50 to go put Texas back on top until Sima's late game-winning bucket.

It seemed like Oklahoma State did whatever it could to limit the effectiveness of star forward Mohamed Bamba, who entered the day averaging 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Bamba shot 0 for 4 and had zero points and just three boards in the first half, although he bounced back to shoot 5 of 6 in the second half, ending up with 11 points and 10 rebounds. But even when Bamba was shut down, plenty of other Longhorns stepped up to pick up the offensive slack, including Davis, Osetowski and Coleman, who had nine. Texas appears to be a deep, versatile team.

Following an inspirational 96-87 overtime victory over Iowa State on Jan. 6, the Cowboys appeared ready to drop their second in a row to teams not among the Big 12's elite. But they displayed impressive resilience in battling back late and even though they might not be the most talented team, Oklahoma State proved it can always be relied upon to put forth a gritty effort.

The Cowboys quickly head out on the road to take on Baylor on Monday at 8 p.m.