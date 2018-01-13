Missing Deer Creek Girl Found Safe - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Missing Deer Creek Girl Found Safe

By Cole Poland, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager from Deer Creek.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, a family member says 16-year-old Faith Holt ran away from her home. Holt was last seen wearing a dark-colored Old Navy hoodie. Investigators believe she may be in danger.

Anyone with knowledge of Holt's whereabouts is asked to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-869-2501.

UPDATE: Holt was located around 7 p.m. and is safe.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
