Missing Deer Creek Girl Found Safe

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager from Deer Creek.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, a family member says 16-year-old Faith Holt ran away from her home. Holt was last seen wearing a dark-colored Old Navy hoodie. Investigators believe she may be in danger.

Anyone with knowledge of Holt's whereabouts is asked to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-869-2501.

UPDATE: Holt was located around 7 p.m. and is safe.