Young's 43 Leads No. 7 Oklahoma Past No. 16 TCU 102-97 In OT

Trae Young scored 29 of his 43 points after halftime, and No. 9 Oklahoma defeated No. 16 TCU 102-97 in overtime on Saturday.More >>
Trae Young scored 29 of his 43 points after halftime, and No. 9 Oklahoma defeated No. 16 TCU 102-97 in overtime on Saturday.More >>
OU freshman Trae Young makes the midseason cut for the Wooden Award.More >>
OU freshman Trae Young makes the midseason cut for the Wooden Award.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-91 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-91 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.More >>
Yankuba Sima's rebound tip-in with six seconds remaining lifted Oklahoma State to a dramatic 65-64 comeback victory over Texas on Saturday.More >>
Yankuba Sima's rebound tip-in with six seconds remaining lifted Oklahoma State to a dramatic 65-64 comeback victory over Texas on Saturday.More >>
Trae Young scored 29 of his 43 points after halftime, and No. 9 Oklahoma defeated No. 16 TCU 102-97 in overtime on Saturday.More >>
Trae Young scored 29 of his 43 points after halftime, and No. 9 Oklahoma defeated No. 16 TCU 102-97 in overtime on Saturday.More >>
OKC Energy FC opens its fifth season at home against rival Tulsa Roughnecks.More >>
OKC Energy FC opens its fifth season at home against rival Tulsa Roughnecks.More >>