After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Some say legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at odds with current social, political climate on first holiday under President Trump.

Some say legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at odds with current social, political climate on first holiday under President Trump.

Leaders say Trump presidency is at odds with MLK's legacy

Leaders say Trump presidency is at odds with MLK's legacy

Some say legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at odds with current social, political climate on first holiday under President Trump.

Some say legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at odds with current social, political climate on first holiday under President Trump.

Leaders say Trump presidency is at odds with MLK's legacy

Leaders say Trump presidency is at odds with MLK's legacy

Chelsea Manning will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

Chelsea Manning will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

Hawaii emergency management officials said a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was mistake.

Hawaii emergency management officials said a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was mistake.

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus led to a police chase of the vehicle that started in Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus led to a police chase of the vehicle that started in Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.

Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.

By The Associated Press



NEW YORK (AP) - Following an outcry over a significant disparity in pay between co-stars, Mark Wahlberg agreed Saturday to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots for "All the Money in the World" to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time's Up.

Wahlberg said he'll donate the money in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who reportedly made less than $1,000 on the reshoots.

"I 100% support the fight for fair pay," Wahlberg said in a statement.

The announcement Saturday came after directors and stars, including Jessica Chastain and Judd Apatow, shared their shock at reports of the huge pay disparity for the Ridley Scott film. The 10 days of reshoots were necessary after Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer when accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Spacey. USA Today reported Williams was paid less than $1,000 for the 10 days.

Both Williams and Plummer were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

Talent agency William Morris Endeavor, which represents both Williams and Wahlberg, said it will donate an additional $500,000 to Time's Up. The agency said in a statement that wage disparity conversations should continue and "we are committed to being part of the solution."

Williams had no immediate comment Saturday, according to publicist Mara Buxbaum.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.