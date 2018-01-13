Hawaii Emergency Officials Say Alert Of Ballistic Missile Threat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hawaii Emergency Officials Say Alert Of Ballistic Missile Threat Was Mistake

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
HAWAII -

Hawaii emergency management officials said a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a false alarm. The emergency alert sent to cellphones said, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza said it's a false alarm and that the agency is trying to determine what happened. 

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tweeted the alert and said she confirmed with officials that there was no incoming missile.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said the emergency alert was a "false alarm" based on a human error. 

The alert was also broadcasted on television in Hawaii. It said. "If you are outdoors, seek immediate shelter in a building. Remain indoors well away from windows. If you are driving, pull safely to the side of the road and seek shelter in a nearby building or lie on the floor. We will announce when the threat has ended. This is not a drill."

The false alarm comes amid heightened tensions with North Korea as the rogue nation continues to test ballistic missiles. The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.