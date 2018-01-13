Man shot with own gun after workplace fight with wife jailed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man shot with own gun after workplace fight with wife jailed

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A 55-year-old man who was shot with his own gun after wounding an employee at a central Oklahoma workplace is in jail after being released from a hospital.

Norman police say William Ray Adams was jailed without bail Friday on several complaints, including attempted kidnapping and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Authorities said Adams walked into Bergey Windpower in suburban Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon, armed with a shotgun and wearing a gas mask, and planned to kidnap his wife.

Adams pointed the weapon at his wife, then shot a female co-worker who tried to intervene. A second co-worker grabbed Adams' gun and shot him with the same weapon. Adams' wife was unhurt.

The wounded co-worker remained hospitalized late Friday.

