Gift Card Scam Reported In Cleveland County

The Cleveland County Court Clerk Marilyn Williams received an envelope Friday at the courthouse in Norman with ten gift cards in it as a result of a scam.

The person who sent the package showed up the same day and explained he’d received a fraudulent call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office, calling on behalf of the court system.

The scammer told the victim he had a warrant for failing to appear for jury duty and the warrant would be recalled in exchange for gift cards.

Williams said the sheriff’s office does not call on behalf of the Court Clerk.

“We will not ever ask for anyone to make any payments with a gift card,” she added.

Anyone with information about the calls should contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s at 405-701-8888.