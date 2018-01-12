Municipal Court Says Mistake Sent Unpaid Parking Tickets To Wron - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Municipal Court Says Mistake Sent Unpaid Parking Tickets To Wrong People

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Municipal Court says collection notices on unpaid parking tickets were sent to the wrong people.

The court administrator said the mistake was made due to a "conversion error" when its 30-year-old computer system was being upgraded to a new one.

For around 1,100 unpaid parking tickets, the original owners of the vehicles received collection notices even though the current owners were actually responsible for the ticket.

“They are frustrated because they have already shown proof to the court that the vehicle is no longer theirs,” said Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson.

Thompson said they are trying to reach out to those who should not have received collection notices.

The Municipal Court has also told the collection agency, Harris and Harris out of Chicago about the mistake.

Thompson said if you’ve received a collection notice from Harris and Harris this week and have questions about the debt, contact the Municipal Court.

