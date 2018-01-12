Oklahomans Receiving Counterfeit iPhones - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahomans Receiving Counterfeit iPhones

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

An Edmond woman says she received two counterfeit iPhones in a row.

Kathleen Wright ordered a replacement phone through her insurance last year, but began having problems with the buttons.

After bringing the phone into the Apple store, Wright says an employee informed her it was a counterfeit device.

“He said the outside of the phone, so the case and the back was Apple. But all the inside parts were not Apple. None of them were,” Wright said.

The Oklahoma mom ordered a new replacement through insurance.

“It comes in an Apple box and it looks brand new. It says that it's refurbished,” Wright said.

However, the second replacement was also fake.

Wright isn’t the only Oklahoman who has fallen victim to this.

Scott Norris, regional owner of Cell Phone Repair says each area store see counterfeit phones at least once a month.

“A counterfeit isn't worth anything, and it's not going to function the way that you want it to,” Norris said.

To verify an Apple device, you can enter the serial number into the company’s website.

Norris says you can avoid the mess altogether by buying directly from Apple or a provider store.

“I recommend that you go to your phone provider. If you go to phone provider, they see hundreds of phones every week, so they're going to know immediately,” Norris said.

Now two fake iPhones in, Wright is warning others to be wary of phone insurance plans.

“There is no way for you to know that it's not real unless you pull it apart,” Wright said.

Wright’s insurance provider, Asurion, has yet to respond to News 9 for comment.

