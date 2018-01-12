OKC Energy Opens Season Against Tulsa Roughnecks On St. Patrick' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Energy Opens Season Against Tulsa Roughnecks On St. Patrick's Day

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Energy FC opens their historic 5th season of play at home against Turnpike Rival Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday, March 17. The day will feature many colors, but will begin and end with GREEN. 

A perfectly timed date, the day will be green with Energy. The festivities begin early that morning as the team hosts the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Oklahoma City.

Following the parade, the attention turns to Taft Stadium as adorned-in-green Energy FC  hosts their Turnpike Rival, the blue-and-orange cladTulsa Roughnecks FC at 7 p.m. The in-state rivals will do battle for the The Wrench in the 1st round of the 2018 Black Gold Derby.  Energy FC won the Black Gold Derby in 2016, while the Roughnecks captured The Wrench in 2017.

