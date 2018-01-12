Crews Douse Apartment Fire In NW OKC

Crews have successfully extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze at the Meadowbrook Apartment complex located near NW 36th Street and N. Meridian Avenue. Once on scene crews reported seeing smoke pouring from the roof of a building. A frozen fire hydrant made things difficult on crews.

Residents at the complex were evacuated while crews fought the fire. So far there has been no word of injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but firefighters say the flames were first located in an attic area of building five at the complex. A preliminary damage estimate has not yet been made.

TAC 6: 4300 NE 36 initial inerior attack video. pic.twitter.com/HEYOqTw7jD — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 12, 2018

TAC 6: 4300 NE 36 Apt fire pictures. pic.twitter.com/psCnc4hGbx — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 12, 2018

TAC 6: Crews are responding to a reported Apartment fire near the 4300 block of NW 36th — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 12, 2018

