Oklahoma City Zoo, News 9 Team Up For Food For Kids

News 9 and the Oklahoma City Zoo are teaming up to help end childhood hunger in our state.

Guests visiting the zoo over the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, January 13 – 15, can receive half-off admission by donating a canned food item. Each ticket requires at least one food item for the discount, which will be accepted at the zoo’s ticket window during regular zoo hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All donations benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids School Pantry Program. The program provides chronically hungry middle and high school students with food to help them get by after school and over the weekends.

Last year alone, nearly 6,000 students in our state relied on the program for weekly meals.

Some of the most needed items include: canned meats, meat-based soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, peanut butter, and granola bars.

