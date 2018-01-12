Lawmakers to Justice Department: Keep online gambling legal

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.

Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.

Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.

Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.

Kentucky is first to get OK for Medicaid work requirement

Kentucky is first to get OK for Medicaid work requirement

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be digging in for a fight to preserve his political life after admitting to an affair but denying anything more.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be digging in for a fight to preserve his political life after admitting to an affair but denying anything more.

State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.

State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights...

The oldest victim swept away in a California mudslide was Jim Mitchell, who had celebrated his 89th birthday the day before and died with his wife of more than 50 years, Alice.

The oldest victim swept away in a California mudslide was Jim Mitchell, who had celebrated his 89th birthday the day before and died with his wife of more than 50 years, Alice.

Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.

Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...

Federal lawmakers from both parties in New Jersey are asking the U.S. Justice Department to keep internet gambling legal.

Federal lawmakers from both parties in New Jersey are asking the U.S. Justice Department to keep internet gambling legal.

The California mudslide that killed at least 18 people is causing distress miles from where the torrent of muck and boulders stopped: the economy is ailing.

The California mudslide that killed at least 18 people is causing distress miles from where the torrent of muck and boulders stopped: the economy is ailing.

Public utility regulators nationwide are re-examining rates that homeowners and businesses pay for electricity and natural gas after a federal tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump reduced the corporate income tax rate by 14 percent.

Public utility regulators nationwide are re-examining rates that homeowners and businesses pay for electricity and natural gas after a federal tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump reduced the...

Some utility rates could go down after US corporate tax cuts

Some utility rates could go down after US corporate tax cuts

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). In this Nov. 21, 2013, photo, Joseph Brennen tries to log on to a gambling site while at a highway rest stop in Egg Harbor Township N.J., on the first night of New Jersey's Internet gambling test. On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, New...

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Federal lawmakers who represent New Jersey from both parties have asked the U.S. Justice Department to keep internet gambling legal.

In a letter Thursday to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the lawmakers urged the department not to rescind its 2011 legal opinion that says internet gambling is permissible under federal law.

Internet gambling is a thriving industry in New Jersey, helping Atlantic City's seven casinos recover from a three-year period in which five of the city's 12 casinos closed. The additional money brought in online often makes the difference between an up month and a down month for Atlantic City casinos.

Figures released Friday show Atlantic City's casinos won $245 million online in 2017, an increase of nearly 25 percent from a year earlier.

The letter was signed by New Jersey's two Democratic senators, Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, along with Republican Reps. Frank LoBiondo, Leonard Lance, and Tom MacArthur, and Democrats Josh Gottheimer, Albio Sires, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Bill Pascrell Jr. and Donald Payne Jr.

It was a response to a letter in November from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California asking the Justice Department to change course and have Congress determine whether to permit online gambling.

That unlikely pairing voiced concern about a rapid, unchecked spread of gambling - something that has not happened. Only four states - New Jersey, Nevada, Delaware and Pennsylvania - have legalized internet gambling, and New Jersey's regulatory standards are considered the strictest in the nation.

Graham and Feinstein repeated their warning of several years ago that the Justice Department opinion permitting internet gambling "could usher in the most fundamental change in gambling in our lifetimes by turning every smart phone, tablet and personal computer in our country into a casino available 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

But the New Jersey lawmakers said their state has proven online gambling can be done safely and responsibly.

"Placing a blanket prohibition for online gambling would be an antiquated approach to a 21st century issue, punishing states like New Jersey, which have invested in creating a safe and secure online gaming structure, while also permitting black market operators to put millions of Americans at risk," the letter from the New Jersey delegation read.

The Justice Department said it has received the New Jersey delegation's letter, but it would not say whether it is considering changing its 2011 opinion regarding internet gambling. In a 2016 interview during the presidential campaign, Donald Trump, the former Atlantic City casino owner, told The Associated Press he would not take a position regarding online gambling, saying he has many friends on both sides of the issue.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.