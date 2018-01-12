1 Dead After Del City Home Invasion

One person is dead after a home invasion in Del City, police said Friday.

The home invasion happened in the 3100 block of Neighbors Lane. Police said two black males broke into the home and confronted the residents.

One white female was found dead in the home after suffering several multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found a black male who was also shot. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators think gunshots were exchanged between the home invaders and one of the occupants.

Both home invaders were taken into custody. Police are looking for the occupant who ran away before police arrived.

Police consider Vincent Lamont Alexander a person of interest.

Police did not release the names of the arrested or of the homicide victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.