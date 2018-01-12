OKC airport reports record numbers from 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC airport reports record numbers from 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Officials at Will Rogers World Airport say they had a record year in 2017, with nearly 4 million people flying in or out.

Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney said the uptick indicates the region's economy is doing well.

Airport Director Mark Kranenburg said new routes and a new airline helped boost the numbers, which hit 3,925,358. He said the higher numbers have continued into 2018.

The Oklahoman reported that last year's total exceed the previous mark by 91,000 - set in 2014.

Frontier Airlines started service to Denver and Orlando last November.

