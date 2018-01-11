Audience Erupts For Dale Girl’s Special Shot

Freshman Emily Chesser, 15, shows her support for the Dale High School Pirates every day they practice. She shoots around with the girl's basketball team and watches them get game-ready. So when she subbed in for the very first time herself Tuesday night against Oklahoma Christian Schools, it was tough for the players not to tear up.More >>
The second returns are in for NBA All-Star voting and Russell Westbrook continues to trail James Harden and Stephen Curry among Western Conference guards, meaning the reigning MVP will likely be coming off the bench.More >>
