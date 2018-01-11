Residents Left In The Cold After Fire Destroys NW OKC Apartment - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Residents Left In The Cold After Fire Destroys NW OKC Apartment Building

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An entire Northwest Oklahoma City apartment building was engulfed by a fast-moving fire Thursday afternoon.

24 people and their pets were evacuated from the Village at Stratford Apartments just after the initial 911 call. All twelve units in the building were a total loss, as firefighters fought not just the fire, but brutally cold temperatures and high winds.

Tyler Caudillo and his wife Keeva’s second-floor apartment burned in the blaze, but their two dogs were saved.

“It is what it is,” Caudillo said. "I’m just happy the dogs are out and my wife’s okay."

Oklahoma City fire officials are working with the apartment complex to find temporary housing for displaced residents.

