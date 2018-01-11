FAA investigates latest close call at San Francisco airport

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae album

Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae album

President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws

President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

The Trump administration says it's offering a path for states that want to seek work requirements for Medicaid recipients, and that's a major policy shift toward low-income people.

The Trump administration says it's offering a path for states that want to seek work requirements for Medicaid recipients, and that's a major policy shift toward low-income people.

An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six months.

An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six...

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

Officials say 32 people have been slain in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico in the first 11 days of the year, double the number killed over the same period in 2017.

Officials say 32 people have been slain in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico in the first 11 days of the year, double the number killed over the same period in 2017.

Hundreds of searchers continued the grueling work Thursday of hunting for survivors and digging up bodies in the sea of mud and wreckage left by flash flooding in this wealthy coastal enclave.

Hundreds of searchers continued the grueling work Thursday of hunting for survivors and digging up bodies in the sea of mud and wreckage left by flash flooding in this wealthy coastal enclave.

A 50-state review by The Associated Press has found that about a third of all state legislative chambers don't require lawmakers to receiving training about sexual harassment policies.

A 50-state review by The Associated Press has found that about a third of all state legislative chambers don't require lawmakers to receiving training about sexual harassment policies.

The California coastal community hit hard by this week's deadly mudslides is known as the home of Oprah, but it was Charlie Chaplin, the biggest star of another era, who first made Montecito a celebrity haven.

The California coastal community hit hard by this week's deadly mudslides is known as the home of Oprah, but it was Charlie Chaplin, the biggest star of another era, who first made Montecito a celebrity haven.

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

The chief executive of a Baltimore hospital has apologized after a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and socks, at a bus stop at night.

The chief executive of a Baltimore hospital has apologized after a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and socks, at a bus stop at night.

The board of a condominium tower in New York City is asking a court to declare that it has the right to yank President Donald Trump's name off the building.

The board of a condominium tower in New York City is asking a court to declare that it has the right to yank President Donald Trump's name off the building.

Trump-branded condo tower sues for right to erase his name

Trump-branded condo tower sues for right to erase his name

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport as it descended toward a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six months, officials said Thursday.

Aeromexico Flight 668 from Mexico City had been cleared to land Tuesday and it was about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the airport when controllers saw the aircraft was lined up for a runway occupied by a Virgin America Airbus A320 jet waiting to take off for Kona, Hawaii, Ian Gregor, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman, said in an email.

The tower ordered the Aeromexico Boeing 737 jet to circle around.

"Aeromexico 668 go around!" an air traffic controller is heard saying on audio recordings, the Mercury News in San Jose, California, reported.

The pilot quickly acknowledges the request to abort the landing: "Aeromexico 668 going around."

The 11:45 a.m. event happened after the Aeromexico jet was cleared on Runway 28R the airport, which is parallel to Runway 28L. The R stands for right and the L stands for left, Gregor said.

Crew on the Aeromexico jet were "cleared to land on Runway 28R, and correctly read back that clearance. When the plane was about a mile from the airport, air traffic controllers noticed the aircraft was lined up for Runway 28L and instructed the crew to execute a missed approach," Gregor said.

The plane later safely landed, Gregor said. He said the FAA has opened an investigation.

Pilots and safety experts said air traffic controllers did a good job when they quickly redirected the Aeromexico jet at an airport that many pilots say is notoriously difficult to land at. The runways are close together and unlike at other major airports, planes landing and taking off often share the same runways.

"I would not say there's cause for alarm," said retired airline captain and aviation safety expert John Cox. "The tower, air traffic control, did a very good job, they sent the Aeromexico flight around."

Longtime American Airlines pilot Chris Manno said "it seems a pilot got left and right wrong in their head," Manno said. "The good news is the controller recognized it and the system worked."

An Air Canada flight crew landed in October on one of the airport's runways despite repeated warnings to abort because a controller believed another airplane had not left the area yet.

In July, an Air Canada jet with 140 people on board nearly landed on one of the airport's taxiways where four planes were waiting to take off, prompting the FAA to issue new rules for nighttime landings and control tower staffing at the airport.

"The third incident in six months, it does raise an eyebrow," said Doug Moss, an aviation consultant and airline pilot. "All three incidents were caused by different reasons, but in general the San Francisco airport is somewhat problematic, in that there's a lot of traffic in and out of there, and there's not enough runways, the runways they do have are not separated laterally enough."

He said officials have pushed for years to expand the airport, but there is significant community opposition.

___

Associated Press writer Juliet Williams also contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the airport officials confirmed the incident Thursday, not Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.