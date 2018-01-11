Trump Questions Why U.S. Welcomes People From 'Sh*thole' Countri - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Trump Questions Why U.S. Welcomes People From 'Sh*thole' Countries

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
resident Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Washington. resident Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Washington.

President Trump questioned why the U.S. is accepting people from "sh*thole" countries, when lawmakers suggested bringing back legal protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as a part of a broader immigration deal, CBS News' Nancy Cordes confirms, citing a person briefed on the meeting.

"Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?" the president said in the Thursday afternoon Oval Office meeting with a handful of members of the House and Senate. "We should bring in more people from places like Norway," he added. Norway's prime minister visited the White House Wednesday.  The Trump administration recently decided to soon end Temporary Protected Status for citizens of countries like Haiti and El Salvador, who came to the U.S. to escape natural disasters. 

The Washington Post first reported Mr. Trump's remarks. The comments shocked some lawmakers present, according to the Washington Post. 

The White House did not deny the president's reported remarks. 

"Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people," White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement. "The president will only accept an immigration deal that adequately addresses the visa lottery system and chain migration – two programs that hurt our economy and allow terrorists into our country.  Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation. He will always reject temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures that threaten the lives of hardworking Americans, and undercut immigrants who seek a better life in the United States through a legal pathway."

Democrats in Congress seized on the president's comments, and the Congressional Black Caucus said the remarks are, "further proof that his Make America Great Again agenda is really a Make America White Again agenda."

Republicans who responded — or, the few of those who did — were measured.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said he would have to see more information. 

The president was meeting with a handful of lawmakers to discuss how they might reach an immigration deal. Senators attending the meeting included Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas; David Perdue, R-Georgia, Dick Durbin, D-Illinois; and Reps. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia, and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida. 

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said senators and the White House had not yet reached a deal, although a slightly different group of senators later said they had reached an "agreement in principle." 

  • NewsMore>>

  • State Leaders React To ‘Step Up Oklahoma’ Plan

    State Leaders React To ‘Step Up Oklahoma’ Plan

    Reactions came in throughout the day to the Step Up Oklahoma plan, a reform and revenue-raising proposal from a coalition of business, civic and community leaders across the state. Details of the plan were introduced Thursday morning in a press conference held at the Oklahoma History Center. David Rainbolt, executive chairman of BancFirst Corp., announced the plan and took questions from the press alongside Tucker Link, the chairman of the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, and Glenn Coff...

    More >>

    Reactions came in throughout the day to the Step Up Oklahoma plan, a reform and revenue-raising proposal from a coalition of business, civic and community leaders across the state.

    More >>

  • State’s Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers Gets Trial Date

    State’s Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers Gets Trial Date

    The state's lawsuit against the leading manufacturers of opioids has now become the first of its kind to head to a jury trial.The state's lawsuit against the leading manufacturers of opioids has now become the first of its kind to head to a jury trial.

    The state's lawsuit against the leading manufacturers of opioids has now become the first of its kind to head to a jury trial. 

    More >>

    The state's lawsuit against the leading manufacturers of opioids has now become the first of its kind to head to a jury trial. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.