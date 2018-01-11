Crews Battle Blaze At NW OKC Apartment Complex

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro, Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the scene at the Village at Stratford Apartments located near NW 122nd Street and N. Penn. Avenue.

Once on scene crews reported seeing large flames and plumes of smoke billowing from the building. Authorities tell News 9 three building are on fire.

This is a developing story.

