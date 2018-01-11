OCSO Seeking Owner Of Lost Horse

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is hoping to find the owner of a lost horse.

The horse was spotted near Peebly and Reno last Saturday, January 6. It is currently being cared for at a local horse rescue.

Found horse- attempting to locate the owner. This gentle creature was found trotting along Peebly Rd. and Reno last Saturday. Please call 405-869-2501 if you have any information. Currently being cared for at a local equine rescue facility. pic.twitter.com/fGSdR0RgmN — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) January 11, 2018

Anyone with information about the owner of this horse is asked to call the sheriff's office at 405-869-2501.