Westbrook Still Trailing In All-Star Vote After Second Returns

The second returns are in for NBA All-Star voting and Russell Westbrook continues to trail James Harden and Stephen Curry among Western Conference guards, meaning the reigning MVP will likely be coming off the bench in the 2018 All-Star Game next month. Voting ends Jan. 15th at 10:59 p.m. CT.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry have taken the overall lead in their respective conferences. The leading vote-getters will be named captains and will select their teammates for the 67th All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant led after the first returns were released. The captains will choose their teammates first from the starters pool, which will consist of the top two guards and top three frontcourt players from each conference. The league’s coaches will determine the reserve pool and the captains will complete their rosters picking from that group.

Unfortunately for fans, the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver have repeatedly said the All-Star draft won’t be televised due to the discomfort some players will have over the draft order. Starters will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 18 during TNT NBA Tip-Off at 5 p.m. CT. The full team rosters will be revealed a week later, Jan. 25 in a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 6 p.m. CT.