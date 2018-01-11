Glenn Spencer Out As OSU Defensive Coordinator

Glenn Spencer is out as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, head coach Mike Gundy announced today. Spencer had led the defense since 2013 and previously coached the linebackers since 2009.

“I’m very appreciative for the 10 years of loyal service that Glenn Spencer gave to Oklahoma State,” Gundy said in a release.

The Cowboys ranked 19th in Spencer’s first year as defensive coordinator, allowing just 21.6 points per game. In the four seasons since, Spencer’s defenses have finished 100th, 86th, 65th and 86th nationally in points allowed.

OSU was 120th giving up 268.5 passing yards per game and more successful against the run, allowing 131.8 ypg on the ground (27th). It’s important to note that the Cowboys’ fast-paced offense kept the defense on the field significantly longer than most other teams in the college game. Oklahoma State ranked 53rd in yards per play allowed - 5.3, down from 5.9 in 2016.