Class canceled after fire destroys school buses in Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Class canceled after fire destroys school buses in Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:

WYANDOTTE, Okla. (AP) - Classes have been canceled in a northeast Oklahoma town near the Missouri border after fire ravaged a school bus fleet.

The Miami (MY-AM'-uh) News-Record reports at least 10 of Wyandotte Public Schools' 15 buses were destroyed Wednesday night in a blaze that broke out in the district bus barn. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Wyandotte, Fairland, Seneca, and Quapaw (KWAH-PAH) responded. The cause is unknown, and the state fire marshal is investigating.

School officials called off school for the rest of the week. Classes will resume Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Information from: The Miami News-Record, http://www.miaminewsrecord.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.