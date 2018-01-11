Oklahoma Company Challenges Petition To Increase Teacher Pay

An Oklahoma business association has challenged a proposed state question that seeks to give teachers a $4,000 pay raise by equalizing gross production taxes on oil and gas wells.

The Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association filed two challenges Wednesday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court against State Question 795. The association's filings argue that the proposal is unconstitutional and unclear, and that the petition uses biased language.

The question seeks to raise the rate on new wells from 2 percent to 7 percent. A petition hopes to gather enough signatures to get the issue on the November ballot.

Mickey Thompson is the executive director of Restore Oklahoma Now Inc., which is spearheading the petition. He says the Oklahoma Tax Commission estimates the measure would raise $333 million in a year.