Jury Recommends Life Sentence, No Parole In 'Crucifix Killing' Case

The jury has recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole in the case against an Oklahoma City woman accused of killing her daughter with a crucifix.

Juanita Gomez, 50, was found guilty of killing her daughter in August 2016. Geneva Gomez, 33, was found badly beaten and unrecognizable on the floor of the home she shared with her mother.

Juanita Gomez told police at the time she believed her daughter was possessed by the devil. A medallion and a crucifix were found lodged in Geneva Gomez's throat.

Juanita Gomez became visibly emotional during her trial and cried when pictures of her daughter were shown in court.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.