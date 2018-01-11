Mayfield Wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Baker Mayfield is adding another trophy to his extensive collection. The former Oklahoma quarterback was named winner of the 2017 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Wednesday night during a ceremony in Tyler, Texas.

Named after 1977 Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell, the award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, winners must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Other finalists for this year's Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award were Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, USC running back Ronald Jones II, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington.

A native of Austin, Texas, Mayfield led the Sooners to a 12-2 record in 2017, a third consecutive Big 12 title, a No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff and a No. 3 final AP ranking. He set the FBS single-season record for passing efficiency with a rating of 198.9, breaking his own standard of 196.4 that he set in 2016.

Mayfield also led the FBS in 2017 in completion percentage (.705), points responsible for (296) and yards per pass attempt (11.5). He set the OU single-season record for total offense (4,938 yards), while his completion percentage ranks second best in school single-season annals, his 43 touchdown passes rank second and his 4,627 passing yards rank third.

Mayfield, who set a school record with four Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors in 2017, threw for a school-record 598 yards in a win at Oklahoma State on Nov. 4. He also set an OU record for consecutive pass attempts to start a game, connecting on his first 16 throws in the Sept. 2 season opener against UTEP.

For his career, Mayfield set Big 12 records for yards per pass attempt (9.7), consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass (40) and touchdowns responsible for (152). He ranks second all-time in the league in passing TDs (131), passing efficiency rating (175.4) and total offense (15,690 yards).

Mayfield, who will compete in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 27 (1:30 p.m. CT on NFL Network), also set the FBS record for consecutive games with at least two TD passes (each of his final 27 contests). He ranks second in FBS history in career passing efficiency rating, third in yards per attempt, tied for fourth in TD passes, fifth in total offense and seventh in career passing yards (14,607).

Past winners of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award are Baylor's Bryce Petty in 2013, TCU's Trevone Boykin in 2014, Houston's Greg Ward Jr. in 2015 and Texas' D'Onta Foreman in 2016.

On Dec. 9, Mayfield became OU's sixth Heisman Trophy winner. The unanimous first-team All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year also won the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien Award, and was AP, Sporting News and Walter Camp Player of the Year.