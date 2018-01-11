Firefighters Stress Safety When Using Space Heaters

Oklahoma City firefighters have been busy battling house fires in the last several weeks.

When the temperatures drop, the space heaters come out and oftentimes spark a blaze, firefighters said.

"I think people often have that mindset of well, it's not going to happen to me. If you look around you and watch the news everyday, you'll see it happened to someone last night, almost every night," Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said.

Fulkerson said space heaters are safe if they're used properly.

First, pick the right place. Space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from walls, furniture and bedding.

Second, space heaters should be directly plugged into the wall. Plugging them into an extension cord can increase the risk of a fire.

Third, never leave a space heater on unattended. If you have to leave, make sure it's off and unplugged.

Finally, if you're shopping for a space heater, make sure to get with tip-over and overheat protection.

If you're using a space heater, make sure to have working smoke detectors.