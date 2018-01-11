Firefighters Stress Safety When Using Space Heaters - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters Stress Safety When Using Space Heaters

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters have been busy battling house fires in the last several weeks. 

When the temperatures drop, the space heaters come out and oftentimes spark a blaze, firefighters said. 

"I think people often have that mindset of well, it's not going to happen to me. If you look around you and watch the news everyday, you'll see it happened to someone last night, almost every night," Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said.

12/28/2017 Related Story: Space Heater Causes NE OKC House Fire

Fulkerson said space heaters are safe if they're used properly. 

First, pick the right place. Space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from walls, furniture and bedding.

Second, space heaters should be directly plugged into the wall. Plugging them into an extension cord can increase the risk of a fire.

Third, never leave a space heater on unattended. If you have to leave, make sure it's off and unplugged.

Finally, if you're shopping for a space heater, make sure to get with tip-over and overheat protection.

If you're using a space heater, make sure to have working smoke detectors.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.