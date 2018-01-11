Coalition To Announce State Budget Plan Thursday Morning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Coalition To Announce State Budget Plan Thursday Morning

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A group of business and civic leaders say they want to do what lawmakers have not been able to do yet -- balance the state budget and give teachers a pay raise.

The group is making a big announcement this morning.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning in the Oklahoma History Center.

The group promoting this new plan is made up of business, civic and community leaders.

Together, they've formed a coalition advancing a plan to reform state government.

Their goal is to also increase efficiency, cut abuse and stabilize state revenue.

And good news for teachers because also a part of the plan is increasing teacher pay by $5,000 a year.

All of this is while state leaders are still trying to figure out how to fix the budget problems.

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. 

