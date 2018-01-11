Firefighters Respond To House Fire In NW OKC

Firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in NW Oklahoma City.

According to report, crews responded to a house fire around 2 a.m. near N Rockwell Avenue and W Memorial Road.

There was no one in the house during the fire.

Report states there is damage to the homes attack and garage.

Investigators have left the scene and plan to continue the investigation later this morning.

