Residents didn't heed voluntary evacuation before mudslide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae album

Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae album

President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws

President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.

Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.

Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

Hundreds of searchers continued the grueling work Thursday of hunting for survivors and digging up bodies in the sea of mud and wreckage left by flash flooding in this wealthy coastal enclave.

Hundreds of searchers continued the grueling work Thursday of hunting for survivors and digging up bodies in the sea of mud and wreckage left by flash flooding in this wealthy coastal enclave.

A 50-state review by The Associated Press has found that about a third of all state legislative chambers don't require lawmakers to receiving training about sexual harassment policies.

A 50-state review by The Associated Press has found that about a third of all state legislative chambers don't require lawmakers to receiving training about sexual harassment policies.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...

The Trump administration says it's offering a path for states that want to seek work requirements for Medicaid recipients, and that's a major policy shift toward low-income people.

The Trump administration says it's offering a path for states that want to seek work requirements for Medicaid recipients, and that's a major policy shift toward low-income people.

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda.

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Search and Rescue crew work on a car trapped under debris in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Dozens of homes were swept away or heavily damaged and several p...

(Kelly Weimer via AP). This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, ...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A car sits stranded in flooded water on Highway 101 in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Dozens of homes were swept away or heavily damaged and several people were killed Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boul...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter stands on the roof of a house submerged in mud and rocks Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Montecito, Calif. Anxious family members awaited word on loved ones Wednesday as rescue crews searched grimy debris and ...

(Matt Udkow/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). This aerial photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows mudflow and damage to homes in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Anxious family members awaited word on lo...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

In Montecito, California, the vast majority of people under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders early Tuesday stayed in their homes, 400 of which were either destroyed or damaged. At least 17 people died.

Evacuation orders are generally based on weather conditions, projected storm or fire patterns and the immanency of the threat.

Oftentimes, the feared devastating flames, floodwaters and mudslides don't materialize. After false alarms, some residents opt to ignore voluntary evacuation requests.

But experts say disasters can change course in an instant.

"Disasters are very dynamic in danger. They can change from minute to minute," said Scott Somers, an emergency management professor at Arizona State University. "Just because an area can be safe at 1 o'clock in the afternoon doesn't mean it is going to be safe at 3 p.m."

Jim and Alice Mitchell, whose house was swept away when the flash floods cascaded through their neighborhood, had not left their home because they were not under a mandatory order, their daughter, Kelly Weimer said Wednesday. Nearly every home on their block was completely destroyed and others were lifted and tossed from their foundation.

"They were in a voluntary evacuation area so they figured they were OK," said Weimer, who has been frantically searching for her parents for more than a day. "They weren't concerned. It's not like anybody came around and told them to leave."

Weimer, 53, spoke to her parents on Monday to wish her father a happy 89th birthday. The couple of more than five decades planned to stay in because of the rain and have a quiet dinner. Weimer hasn't heard from them since and pictures from the area show their home on Hot Springs Road was completely gone.

"This isn't an exact science in terms of actually defining where something is going to happen," Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown said. "Obviously a lot depends on Mother Nature, on the magnitude of the rainfall, the magnitude of the mudslides and so forth, and I think what was put together by a team of people, meteorologists, Cal Fire, our Forest Service people, our firefighters and personnel from the flood district and so forth, made a best-guess estimate as to where this was going to occur, and as it turns out they were exactly right that this was going to hit."

Brown said sheriff's deputies went door to door in the mandatory evacuation area, knocking on 7,000 doors to tell them to leave their homes hours before the storm swept through. Some refused to leave. Officials did not respond to questions Wednesday about whether they had sent alerts to cellphones in the evacuation area, which have been used previously to warn California residents of threats from wildfires and flash floods.

Still, officials across California said it is critical for residents to heed the warnings as early as possible and be prepared to immediately evacuate if they are in a warning area. In Los Angeles, teams evaluate potential threat areas by examining the potential road blocks, slope erosion and the possibility of deadly conditions and then decide which areas should be under mandatory evacuation orders or voluntary warnings.

"We understand the impact there is to people to leave their homes and their belongings. We do not take issuing evacuations lightly," said Capt. Erik Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When their home of 40 years was under threat from the wildfire last month, Marco Farrell and his parents evacuated and remained away for more than a week. This time around, a voluntary evacuation order was issued for their area and the family discussed leaving but decided to ride it out.

"There was evacuation fatigue from the fire," Farrell acknowledged. "I would have preferred for them to leave and in hindsight we should have left. I don't know how I got lulled."

What will he do the next time there's an evacuation order? "Definitely go," he said.

____

Associated Press writers Amanda Lee Myers and Frank Baker in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.