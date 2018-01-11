Missouri Gov. Greitens acknowledges affair, denies blackmail

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae album

President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.

Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

Hundreds of searchers continued the grueling work Thursday of hunting for survivors and digging up bodies in the sea of mud and wreckage left by flash flooding in this wealthy coastal enclave.

A 50-state review by The Associated Press has found that about a third of all state legislative chambers don't require lawmakers to receiving training about sexual harassment policies.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

The Trump administration says it's offering a path for states that want to seek work requirements for Medicaid recipients, and that's a major policy shift toward low-income people.

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens acknowledges he w...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Responding to a bombshell news report that overshadowed his annual address to the legislature, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has acknowledged he's been "unfaithful" in his marriage but denied allegations that he blackmailed the woman to stay quiet.

The Republican governor and his wife released a statement late Wednesday after the St. Louis television station KMOV reported that he had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. The station's report, released after Greitens gave his State of the State address, said the woman's ex-husband alleged Greitens photographed her nude and threatened to publicize the images if she spoke about the affair.

"A few years ago, before Eric was elected Governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage," the statement from Greitens and his wife, Sheena, said. "This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately."

Greitens, a first-time candidate, rose to office in the same November 2016 election that brought President Donald Trump to power. His campaign capitalized on his military service as a Navy SEAL, his work as founder of a veterans' charity "and most importantly, a proud husband and father." He cast himself as an outsider going up against a career politician, the state's Democratic attorney general. He's not up for re-election until 2020.

Greitens has barely hidden his political ambitions, reserving the web address ericgreitensforpresident.com years ago.

The woman allegedly involved did not comment on the record to the station, which did not name her. But her ex-husband, who also was not named, provided an audio recording he made to KMOV in which the woman gives details about a sexual encounter she says she had with Greitens in March 2015 at his St. Louis home. The woman did not know her then-husband was recording their conversation.

The alleged March 2015 encounter came after Greitens opened a committee to explore a bid for Missouri governor but before he officially announced his candidacy.

In the recording, the woman said Greitens told her "you're never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere."

The statement from Greitens and his wife doesn't address the affair specifically or the allegations, but in a separate statement late Wednesday Greitens' attorney, Jim Bennett, said, "There was no blackmail and that claim is false."

The ex-husband told KMOV that law enforcement had been in touch, and Al Watkins, an attorney for the ex-husband, backed up his client's claim.

"My knowledge and my experience leads me to believe that at least, there is an elevated degree of interest in what is going on," Watkins said.

But Bennett outright denied that the authorities are involved.

"The claim that this nearly three-year old story has generated or should generate law enforcement interest is completely false," he said.

Watkins said his client and the woman who allegedly had an affair with Greitens said the couple tried to reconcile after the March 2015 incident but that the relationship with Greitens continued for several months and led to their breakup.

The ex-husband told KMOV that he believed the story would eventually be made public and he wanted to protect his family.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Salter contributed to this report from St. Louis.

___

