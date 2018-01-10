Butler Scores 26 To Lead Timberwolves Past Thunder 104-88

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had eight assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 104-88 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.More >>
CJ McCollum had 27 points and seven assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-106 on Tuesday night in the opener of a four-game trip.More >>
Barry Brown poured in a career-high 38 points, Cartier Diarra added 17 in his first career start and Kansas State held on late to beat Oklahoma State 86-82 on Wednesday night.More >>
These are the guys you'll notice in orange and black next season.More >>
