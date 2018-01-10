My 2 Cents: Non-Partisan Group To Unveil Vision Of State's Future

I asked Monday night, who will be the leaders to come forward with bold ideas and cast a vision to take Oklahoma into the future, like local leaders did with the Maps program.

You'd think it would be some of our elected leaders, but too many have been paralyzed by partisanship and the belief that doing nothing is safer for their political future than actually leading.

Well, Wednesday we get word that some of Oklahoma's leaders, not politicians, most private citizens have decided the state can't wait any longer. They sent out a news release announcing that a nonpartisan group of business, civic and community leaders will gather Thursday to unveil their vision to take Oklahoma into the future.

Indications are these are many of the state's movers and shakers, successful decision makers who've worked together to come up with a plan, not just concepts or theories, but a detailed road map to, quoting their news release, "reform state government to increase efficiency and cut abuse, stabilize state revenue, and raise teacher pay by $5,000 a year.”

They're going to join forces Thursday morning at the Oklahoma History Center to hold a news conference, yes right across from the State Capitol, as if to put lawmakers on notice to get on board or get out of the way.

We'll be watching...

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.