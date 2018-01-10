Candlelight Vigil Planned For Victim In OKC Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Candlelight Vigil Planned For Victim In OKC Homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro mother received unimaginable news that her son had been the victim of a homicide.

Veronica Myers said her son, 24-year-old Isaac Herrera, was always in contact with her.

“He and I were really close,” she told News 9.

They talked Monday and he told her he was going to see his boyfriend. But then too much time had passed and she hadn't heard from him, so she became concerned.

Police went to an apartment near Wilshire and Lyrewood Lane in Oklahoma City around 3 a.m. Tuesday and found Herrera had been killed.

Officers arrested Brandon Newell, 18, the person with whom Myers said her son had recently started a relationship.

Newell was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first degree murder in connection with Herrera’s death. He’s being held without bond.

Veronica said Herrera had Asperger's syndrome, but graduated high school and studied theater at OCCC. And he was the most positive person she ever knew.

“That smile was just out of this world,” she said. “It really was.”

Herrera loved candles, so Thursday at 6:30 p.m. they'll hold a candlelight vigil at Mesta Park to honor his memory.

“I just want everyone to light a candle for him,” Myers said.

If you'd like to help the victim’s family, click here to view the GoFundMe page.

