The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

For some Walmart employees, the day brought news of a pay raise. Others learned they were out of a job.

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

The oldest victim swept away in a California mudslide was Jim Mitchell, who had celebrated his 89th birthday the day before and died with his wife of more than 50 years, Alice.

Bill Cosby's retrial will carry weight of the #MeToo movement, and it's on the comedian's mind.

Man who sought to aid woman says he was outraged seeing her discharged from Baltimore hospital wearing only a gown and socks at a bus stop at night.

Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.

Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

New York City is halting a $9.6 million incentive package offered to Aetna to move its headquarters to the city.

The chief executive of a Baltimore hospital has apologized after a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and socks, at a bus stop at night.

Republican Kevin Cramer's decision to forgo a Senate campaign in North Dakota is the latest snag for Republicans clinging to a paper-thin majority in the Senate.

The insurance giant announced in June that it would move its headquarters to New York City beginning in late 2018 after nearly two centuries in Hartford, Connecticut. But those plans were put on hold after CVS Health Corp. said in December that it was buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that would help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.

At that time, Aetna said all of its locations would be evaluated as part of its integration with CVS. In a statement Wednesday night, the company said it didn't have anything else to add to that.

"We had a preliminary agreement that still needed formal approval, and we can't get that approval if they can't positively affirm to us that the relocation is happening," said Stephanie Baez, a spokeswoman for the New York City Economic Development Corp. "They can always come back to us once they've made the decision."

Aetna, the nation's third-largest health insurer, has a workforce of almost 50,000 and employs about 6,000 people in Connecticut. It traces its roots in Hartford to 1819.

