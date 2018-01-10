OKC Police Seek Suspected Identity Thief

Oklahoma City Police are looking for an identity theft suspect who spent thousands of dollars at local stores, using a local businesswoman’s financial information.

Police say their suspect is 41-year-old Faith Hart.

Four months ago, that prominent local businesswoman was alerted by LifeLock that Hart was using her financial information to ring up large tabs at places like Mathis Brothers, Galleria Furniture, Academy Sports, Braum’s, Kohl’s, Von Maur, and more than $4,000 at the Dillard's in Penn Square Mall on November 29.

“I hope you turn your life around,” said the victim, who wants to remain anonymous, of the suspect. “And it’s wrong to steal other people’s identities. It’s not fair. It’s not right. It’s hurtful and it’s dangerous, so stop and get a job.”

Police say OSBI facial recognition is how they know Faith Hart is their suspect.