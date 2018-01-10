OKC Police Seek Suspected Identity Thief - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Seek Suspected Identity Thief

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are looking for an identity theft suspect who spent thousands of dollars at local stores, using a local businesswoman’s financial information.

Police say their suspect is 41-year-old Faith Hart.

Four months ago, that prominent local businesswoman was alerted by LifeLock that Hart was using her financial information to ring up large tabs at places like Mathis Brothers, Galleria Furniture, Academy Sports, Braum’s, Kohl’s, Von Maur, and more than $4,000 at the Dillard's in Penn Square Mall on November 29.

“I hope you turn your life around,” said the victim, who wants to remain anonymous, of the suspect.  “And it’s wrong to steal other people’s identities. It’s not fair. It’s not right. It’s hurtful and it’s dangerous, so stop and get a job.”

Police say OSBI facial recognition is how they know Faith Hart is their suspect.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.