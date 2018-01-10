Gruff Alaska lawmaker now in charge of civility in US House

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Authorities in North Carolina have charged four people after former members of a religious group complained that a minister was forcing children to work in his fish markets for little or no money.

Police: 4 charged after children worked for little or no pay

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

In the hypercompetitive world of Las Vegas tourism, the staples of hotel-room technology _ a phone on a nightstand and a flat-screen TV _ don't cut it anymore.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

A gruff, no-nonsense Alaska lawmaker who once told a female colleague she didn't know what she was talking about is now in charge of ensuring civility in the U.S. House.

Gruff Alaska lawmaker now in charge of civility in US House

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A gruff, no-nonsense Alaska lawmaker who once called the lieutenant governor "Captain Zero" and told a female colleague she didn't know what she was talking about is now in charge of ensuring civility in the U.S. House.

U.S. Rep. Don Young, 84, was honored on the House floor Wednesday for becoming the dean, a largely ceremonial post that goes to the longest-serving member of the body. The only official duty is to swear in the House speaker after elections, but unofficially the person is responsible for keeping civility intact and holding members accountable for their actions, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan joked that Young's new duties are to swear in the new speaker, not swear at the speaker.

"You always know where he stands, or more importantly, you always know where you stand with him," Ryan quipped.

Young got the job after Rep. John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat, resigned amid sexual harassment allegations last month. Alaska's lone House member told his colleagues that they should not expect him to change with the new title and will still hear him holler.

"I will sometimes get out of line, but in doing so, remember it comes from my heart, and my heart is in this House," Young said.

Young is in his 23rd term and rarely in danger of being unseated. One of his closest elections came in 2008, when Sean Parnell, lieutenant governor under Sarah Palin, challenged him in the Republican primary. That's when Young dubbed him "Captain Zero."

He's had other missteps over the years, including an incident when Young waved a walrus penis bone at the new female leader of U.S. Fish and Wildlife during a committee hearing.

Young was forced to apologize a few years ago after using a racial epithet to refer to Hispanic migrant workers.

Last year, Young again apologized after addressing 51-year-old Democratic freshman Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state as a "young lady" and saying she "doesn't know a damn thing what she's talking about" when debating legislation about wildlife management in national preserves in Alaska.

Pelosi recounted a more civil conversation about wildlife during her speech honoring Young. She noticed a tie he was wearing one day, featuring an eagle, a baby seal and other wildlife.

Pelosi complimented him, noting the tie was a wonderful environmental statement.

"He said, "I call it lunch,'" she said to laughter.

Young was elected in a special election in 1973 after U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, an Alaska Democrat, and House Speaker Hale Boggs of Louisiana were presumed killed in a plane crash in Alaska.

As colleagues honored Young, Ryan noted it was the Alaska lawmaker's 16,374th day in office.

Young said he has served under nine presidents, nine House speakers and alongside about 2,000 representatives in the past 44 years.

"One of the things I've enjoyed is the friendships," he said. "I don't think there's an enemy in this House."

He also touted being able to work across the aisle, pointing to his working relationship with former Rep. George Miller, a California Democrat who retired in 2015.

"We had a lot of arguments and a lot of disagreements, but we hunted together and we ate together," Young said. "I believe in bipartisanship. I believe in this body to lead the nation."

