Police: 4 charged after children worked for little or no pay

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Authorities in North Carolina have charged four people after former members of a religious group complained that a minister was forcing children to work in his fish markets for little or no money.

Authorities in North Carolina have charged four people after former members of a religious group complained that a minister was forcing children to work in his fish markets for little or no money.

Police: 4 charged after children worked for little or no pay

Police: 4 charged after children worked for little or no pay

In the hypercompetitive world of Las Vegas tourism, the staples of hotel-room technology _ a phone on a nightstand and a flat-screen TV _ don't cut it anymore.

In the hypercompetitive world of Las Vegas tourism, the staples of hotel-room technology _ a phone on a nightstand and a flat-screen TV _ don't cut it anymore.

A gruff, no-nonsense Alaska lawmaker who once told a female colleague she didn't know what she was talking about is now in charge of ensuring civility in the U.S. House.

A gruff, no-nonsense Alaska lawmaker who once told a female colleague she didn't know what she was talking about is now in charge of ensuring civility in the U.S. House.

Gruff Alaska lawmaker now in charge of civility in US House

Gruff Alaska lawmaker now in charge of civility in US House

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections...

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

(Melissa Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP). This Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 photo shows John C's Fish Market in Fayetteville, N.C. Authorities in North Carolina have charged several people after former members of a religious group complained tha...

(Lisa Warning/The Fayetteville Observer via AP). This Aug. 16, 2007 photo shows John C's Fish Market in Hope Mills, N.C. Authorities in North Carolina have charged four people after former members of a religious group complained that a minister was for...

(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office shows John McCollum. The sheriff's office says McCollum faces charges including involuntary servitude of children. Arrest warrants list 1...

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Four people have been charged after former members of a North Carolina-based religious group complained that a minister forced children to work in his fish markets for little or no money, authorities said.

John McCollum, 67, and three women who worked for him were arrested in December, The Fayetteville Observer reported . Six others were being sought.

McCollum faces charges including involuntary servitude of children, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said. Arrest warrants list 16 children and young adults as victims. The sheriff's office said it believes more were involved.

Investigators say McCollum threatened the children with violence or loss of their food if they refused to work.

McCollum, who is jailed on a $1.1 million bond, told authorities he doesn't think he committed any crimes.

The sheriff's office also accused McCollum and others of fabricating high school transcripts to enroll the youths into various institutions.

Although a few of the youths and young adults did enroll in online college classes, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Sean Swain said the U.S. Department of Education estimates that McCollum's organization received $500,000 in financial aid over the years.

McCollum moved his organization from a house in Fayetteville to isolated land near the small town of Godwin. The property includes several buildings, huts and vehicles, and is visible from Interstate 95 and accessible by a road called McCollum Lane. A sign at the entrance proclaims it as McCollum Ranch.

The newspaper reported that the man who went to authorities in February with a complaint about the compound had lived there for some time, said sheriff's Sgt. Christy Booyer, lead investigator in the case. He was with a woman who had been there about six months. Their complaint was bolstered by a 15-year-old boy who had run away from the compound, Booyer said.

She said the boy told investigators about how he and his 13-year-old brother were forced to work in the fish markets for more than 40 hours a week. Children, at least one as young as 9, were made to cut, clean and ice the fish, Booyer said, adding that they lifted 50-pound boxes of fish and often cut themselves with the filet knives.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.