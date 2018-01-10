Son Of Missing OKC Doctor Plans Own Search Expedition

The son of an Oklahoma City doctor, whose plane went down over the Gulf of Mexico, has started a GoFundMe page in an effort to keep up the search.

The Coast Guard ended its search for Dr. Bill Kinsinger on Monday. Kinsinger left Wiley Post Airport en route to Georgetown, Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 3, as part of a Pilot N Paws rescue mission, but never arrived.

Bill’s son, Jake, created the GoFundMe on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in order to raise money to go search for his dad himself.

Before suspending their search, the Coast Guard said they covered approximately 17,500 miles.