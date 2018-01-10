Tulsa Police Officers Involved In Rollover Crash

Image of the wrecked truck from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

Tulsa officers wrecked trying to avoid a head-on crash, police said.

Two Tulsa police officers are recovering after their vehicle is hit by a pick up truck near Owasso.

You can see the marks in the grass along 76th Street North.

This is where investigators say this wreck happened.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver of a pick up truck was heading east and apparently had some sort of medical incident.

OHP said a Tulsa police officer was driving west on the same route.

That driver of the pickup swerved into oncoming traffic and the TPD officer did try to miss him but was unable to.

The driver of that pickup then hit the Tulsa police officer which caused the officers vehicle to roll a number of times.

The two Tulsa police officers did not have to go to the hospital but were injured and the driver of that pick up truck was checked out for that issue.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.