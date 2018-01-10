Bennett Reappointed To University Of Oklahoma Regents Board - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bennett Reappointed To University Of Oklahoma Regents Board

By Associated Press
Gov. Mary Fallin has reappointed Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Bennett is president of the private investment firm Dorchester Capital and is chairman of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder. He also serves as chairman of the Oklahoma State Fair and the Oklahoma Industries Authority.

He is currently chairman of the Board of Regents.

Bennett was first appointed to a seven-year term on the regents board by Fallin in 2011 and Fallin said Wednesday she is reappointing him when his term expires this year.

His reappointment requires confirmation of the state Senate. 

