Suspect, Victim Identified In Murder At NW OKC Apartment

Authorities have identified the city’s second homicide victim of 2018 and the person they believe is connected to the killing.

Police arrested 18-year-old Brandon Newell, Tuesday night, on a complaint of first-degree murder for the death of 24-year-old Isaac Herrera.

Herrera was found dead inside an apartment at an apartment in the 7700 block of Lyrewood Lane, on Tuesday. So far, investigators have not released a cause of death, only that Herrera's body showed injuries "consistent with homicide". Investigators have not said how Newell and Herrera knew each other.

The family of Herrera set up a GoFundMe page as well.

