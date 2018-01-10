Suspect, Victim Identified In Murder At NW OKC Apartment - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect, Victim Identified In Murder At NW OKC Apartment

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities have identified the city’s second homicide victim of 2018 and the person they believe is connected to the killing.

Police arrested 18-year-old Brandon Newell, Tuesday night, on a complaint of first-degree murder for the death of 24-year-old Isaac Herrera.

Herrera was found dead inside an apartment at an apartment in the 7700 block of Lyrewood Lane, on Tuesday. So far, investigators have not released a cause of death, only that Herrera's body showed injuries "consistent with homicide". Investigators have not said how Newell and Herrera knew each other.

The family of Herrera set up a GoFundMe page as well.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

