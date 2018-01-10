Eagle Industries near OKC makes Superfund priority list

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has placed a contaminated industrial site in Midwest City to the national priorities list for Superfund sites.

Soil and groundwater around the former Eagle Industries site are polluted with industrial chemicals. The EPA said Tuesday that trichloroethylene and dichloroethane have been found in private water wells away from the plant. The plant is also above a recharge area for the central Oklahoma aquifer system.

The Oklahoman reported that Gov. Mary Fallin had asked the EPA to add the site to the priority list. Several months of public comment followed.

Contamination was discovered at the site in 2003. The company closed in 2010.

State regulators said in an internal memo that the trichloroethylene was "migrating," with a "plume of pollution" flowing into Oklahoma City.

