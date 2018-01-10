Louisiana teacher speaks out after arrest at board meeting

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Authorities in North Carolina have charged four people after former members of a religious group complained that a minister was forcing children to work in his fish markets for little or no money.

Police: 4 charged after children worked for little or no pay

In the hypercompetitive world of Las Vegas tourism, the staples of hotel-room technology _ a phone on a nightstand and a flat-screen TV _ don't cut it anymore.

A gruff, no-nonsense Alaska lawmaker who once told a female colleague she didn't know what she was talking about is now in charge of ensuring civility in the U.S. House.

Gruff Alaska lawmaker now in charge of civility in US House

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

(KATC-TV via AP). In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, image made from a video provided by KATC-TV middle-school English teacher Deyshia Hargrave is handcuffed by a city marshal after complying with a marshal's orders to leave a Vermilion Parish School Board ...

By KEVIN McGILL and GERALD HERBERT

Associated Press

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana teacher who was ejected from a school board meeting and handcuffed after speaking out about salaries - a video-recorded arrest that sparked outrage - said Wednesday her treatment was appalling and encouraged others to speak out.

The fallout from Deyshia Hargrave's arrest Monday night was wide-ranging, with school district officials receiving death threats and the governor saying it "cast a negative light" on the state. Video of the arrest was shared widely online.

"By taking away my voice they've taken away - or tried to take away - my First Amendment rights to speak," Hargrave said in a video posted on the Louisiana Association of Educators' Facebook page . "And I'm appalled at this, and you should be too."

She expressed gratitude for support from students and parents in Vermilion Parish - about 150 miles west of New Orleans. "Go to your local school board meetings," Hargrave said. "Speak out. Be vocal."

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is married to a teacher and gets support from teacher unions, said he "didn't see anything that warranted that type of action."

Superintendent Jerome Puyau said the hate emails and phone calls began pouring in after videos spread.

"I've stopped reading them because they're just so bad and disgusting," Puyau said, at times struggling to compose himself in an interview with The Associated Press. He said the school system offices went into temporary lockdown, and his daughters had to delete threats on their social media.

The turmoil follows the board's 5-3 vote Monday night approving a new 3-year contract raising Puyau's salary by roughly $30,000, to about $140,000 annually, with incentive targets that could add 3 percent per year.

He said the raise matches what other school officials make in similar jobs.

Hargrave, a middle school English teacher, said she felt like she was representing all teachers in the parish by questioning the raise, at a time when teachers haven't received an increase in 10 years, despite growing class sizes and other demands.

Video of the meeting shows that Hargrave addressed the superintendent directly after she was asked by a board member to comment on the contract vote.

"How are you going to take that money, because it's basically taken out of the pockets of teachers?" she said, prompting School Board President Anthony Fontana to bang his gavel.

"Stop right now! That's not germane to what's on the agenda tonight," Fontana declared.

The crowd, now agitated, cried "Yes it is!" and the teacher pressed on, saying "this directly speaks to what you were just voting on."

At that point, according to school board member Kibbie Pillette, Fontana beckoned to a school resource officer hired by the board, who confronted Hargrave, ordering her to get her things and go.

"I'm going," she said, making her way out. Moments later - after briefly leaving the view of any cameras - she was on the hallway floor with her hands behind her back, being handcuffed and complaining that the officer was hurting her.

"Stop resisting," the marshal said, lifting Hargrave to her feet.

"I am not, you just pushed me to the floor," Hargrave said.

The officer arrested Hargrave on charges of "remaining after being forbidden" and resisting an officer, but she bonded out of the Abbeville jail once her mug shot was taken. Ike Funderburk, the prosecutor and city attorney in Abbeville, told KATC that she won't be prosecuted.

Puyau said that the school system would not press charges. He said he did not order Hargrave's removal or arrest, but repeatedly declined to say whether anyone else on the board was responsible for her treatment. While refusing to comment on details, Puyau made clear to that he was unhappy with how things played out.

"It was not good in any way," he said. "We are a good community. It took everybody by surprise. I'm having a hard time with this, but we care about our teachers and our support staff."

Fontana did not return phone messages Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the National Education Association and the American Civil Liberties Union are investigating. The ACLU condemned the arrest as a violation of free speech.

___

McGill reported from New Orleans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.