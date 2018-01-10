Toddler Dies In Tulsa House Fire

Family members said a toddler died in an early morning house fire near 33rd and Memorial.

Tulsa firefighters were called to the home in the 8200 block of East 33rd Street at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members said Carabelle Douglas died in the fire. They said she would have turned two years old in March and that she had a smile that could light up a room.

"Like I still just don't, I don't believe it's real," said Carabelle’s 12-year-old cousin, Jasmin Dudley.

Jasmin said she was watching TV when she smelled smoke and saw the fire. From there, she sprang into action trying to save her family.

"I got my uncle out, I called the police. Yeah, I went to the neighbors' house and my aunt got out," she said.

The 12-year-old girl said there was too much smoke so she couldn't get back to Carabelle's room.

Firefighters arrived and put out the flames and that's when they said they found the baby dead in her bedroom.

"I'm lucky that more people lived than died, even though she did, and she's in a better place," Dudley said.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to the baby's room and the hallway.

Family members said Carabelle was the most adorable baby.

"What were you making, like Snapchat videos with her earlier and then, not know that we'd be trying to figure out how to plan a funeral," said the baby’s aunt, Michel Dudley.

Jasmin said she'll never forget how happy Carabelle was and the joy she brought everyone.

"She was such a sweet girl. She was a blessing," she said.

Captain Stan May said a 30-year-old woman made it out of the home. EMSA paramedics found her after she collapsed in the front yard.

Family members said the woman is in intensive care. A man and another child were also in the house, but firefighters said they were not injured.

The fire marshal said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters returned to the area Wednesday afternoon to check smoke detectors and hand out free ones.

The grandmother of Carabelle Douglas gave News On 6 a video of Carabelle.